Husband’s grief inspired move home, says Gráinne

Seoige back in Galway, close to her parents

Gráinne Seoige and Leon Jordaan Expand

Gráinne Seoige and Leon Jordaan

Melanie Finn

Three weeks before Gráinne Seoige’s picture-perfect wedding to South African Leon Jordaan in Co Kildare in December 2019, his father Gert passed away.

The devastating blow for he and his family also gave the newlyweds pause for thought when it came to the importance of being physically close to loved ones, even pre-pandemic.

It was ultimately Leon’s suggestion that the couple leave sunny South Africa to move back to Ireland. Now living in Galway city, they are just 20 minutes away from the former RTÉ presenter’s parents in Spiddal, Co Galway.

