Hunger Games prequel The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes – what you need to know

Suzanne Collins’ long awaited prequel to the Hunger Games series will be published in the UK on Tuesday.

Here is everything you need to know about The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes.

It is set after the Dark Days

Return to the world of The Hunger Games with the woman who created it. Suzanne Collins reads from her new book, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Published a decade after the trilogy finale Mockingjay, and the movie series starring Jennifer Lawrence, the new book is set in the wake of Panem’s failed rebellion.

The events take place 64 years before the events of the first books, at the 10th Hunger Games.

President Snow takes centre stage

Read the most anticipated book of 2020 on May 19th! The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes, a new Hunger Games novel by Suzanne Collins.



Pre-order Now! https://t.co/2rH16ho6kW#TheHungerGames #SongbirdsAndSnakes pic.twitter.com/BBSEvgwYe5 — The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (@songbirdssnakes) March 31, 2020

The plot is a closely-guarded secret, but it has been announced that it will explore the origin story of the villain of the original trilogy, President Snow (played in the films by Donald Sutherland), and his relationship with a female tribute from District 12.

The story begins on the morning of the reaping that will kick off the 10th annual Hunger Games, when 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is preparing for his one shot at glory as a mentor in the Games.

However, he is given the humiliating assignment of mentoring the female tribute from District 12, but starts to feel for his doomed tribute.

Collins has already shared an excerpt

Another step closer to meeting the Girl from District 12.

The first extract from the book was published online in January and revealed Snow as the unlikely hero of the new book.

It also revealed the story is set the first year tributes for the annual hunger games are assigned mentors to guide them through their preparation to fight for to the death.

Promotion and in-store events were cancelled due to coronavirus

Instead, social media has been buzzing with video trailers, quizzes and interactive challenges hosted on www.songbirdsandsnakes.com.

A virtual party kit includes a glossary, discussion guide, games and trivia, as well as a link to a 12-hour countdown leading up to the official release.

