Hugh Quarshie says audiences want authentic voices from black communities

Veteran actor Hugh Quarshie said audiences today want to hear “authentic voices” from a spectrum of black communities.

Quarshie is starring in upcoming ITVX family drama series Riches, in which he plays self-made millionaire Stephen Richards.

The six-part series revolves around what happens when patriarch Richards has a stroke and his American and UK children meet.

In the show, he abandoned his first wife and two older children 20 years ago and has been successful at the helm of his multi-million pound cosmetics empire with his new wife and children.

The 67-year-old actor, known for his varied roles in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Holby City and Highlander, appeared at the launch of ITVX to promote his new show.

He told the PA news agency: “People want to hear authentic voices, written by authentic writers, rather than having it mediated through usual conventions and, dare I say it, usual writers.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to talk about the black community, there are black communities, there are individuals, and what is so interesting in the dynamic (in our show) is when we encounter the differences between those individuals.

“It is worth asking, why do we need a black show? What is the difference between black people and white people, and of course, there are fundamental similarities and interesting differences culturally.”

Quarshie also said the entertainment industry expects audiences to make more of an effort with diverse actors like Idris Alba and leading footballers such as Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling.

The full series of Riches will air on ITVX on December 22.

It will also air on Amazon Prime Video in the US.

The new streaming platform ITVX launches on December 8.