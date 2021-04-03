Hugh Bonneville runs into John Bishop while volunteering at vaccination centre

Hugh Bonneville has shared a photo of his chance meeting with John Bishop at a vaccination centre.

The Downton Abbey star, 57, has been volunteering at a coronavirus vaccination centre in West Sussex.

Bishop, 54, visited the centre on Saturday to receive his jab.

Alongside a picture with Bishop, Boneville wrote: “My turn to ask for a selfie.”

Bonneville said that he and another volunteer had to “up our welcome game” when Bishop arrived to be vaccinated.

Bishop added on Instagram: “You know you have picked a posh vaccination centre when you get there and Hugh Bonneville is a volunteer.”

Bonneville was given his first dose of the vaccine in January and other famous faces including naturalist Sir David Attenborough, actor Sir Ian McKellen and Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith have been given the jab.

PA Media