Hozier warns ‘something dreadful is coming’ following death of George Nkencho

Singer-songwriter Hozier has warned “something dreadful is coming” if the issue of “racial hatred” in Ireland is not addressed.

The musician took to Twitter to comment on the death of George Nkencho (27) who was shot six times by gardaí outside his home in west Dublin last month.

Mr Nkencho, who had a history of mental health problems, was earlier alleged to have been involved in a confrontation at a local shop where he was armed with a knife and assaulted a staff member.

Hozier, whose real name is Andrew Byrne, appealed to the country’s “white settled community” to “take very seriously the efforts that were made online to spread lies about George Nkencho and attack his family in the aftermath of this horrible event”.

Mr Nkencho was alleged by some to have had criminal convictions, despite having had none.

Hozier said: "The criminal investigation into the death of George Nkencho is to be welcomed, but regardless of how it turns out, this man was completely and utterly failed in his need for help.

"My heart breaks for his family and the loved ones he leaves behind. I cannot imagine the grief and trauma they are left with and I hope the family are offered the closure and justice they are due."

The Bray native warned that “something dreadful is coming” unless people across the country start addressing racism.

“Until we as a nation (and global) community take seriously the growing threat of neo-facism and white supremacy and bring ourselves to investigate our own unobserved ethno-nationalistic sentiments this problem will only worsen with time,” he said.

He condemned the circulation of false information and lies surrounding the tragedy on social media.

“It can’t be left to Ireland's black citizens and people of colour to fend off the injustice of racial hatred.

"It's something that is enabled by, takes root in, and is enacted by elements of our own community, and it is that very community which has the political representation and collective power to address and disassemble it.

"We all want to live in a country we can be proud of, and we all have a role to play in that,” he added.

