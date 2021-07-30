| 17.3°C Dublin

How the pandemic has sparked wave of cultural reflection – and why nostalgia is back in fashion

The pandemic has sparked a wave of cultural reflection for what feels like simpler times. But if we remove our rose-tinted glasses, what are the benefits of escaping our present to relive the past?

A Tanora advert from December 1980, taken from the Brand New Retro website Expand
RTÉ&rsquo;s revival of The Den with Ray D'Arcy and Zig and Zag was as much about using nostalgia to lift the spirits of the now-adult children of the 1980s and 90s as it was entertaining their offspring. Expand

Mary McGill

From baking banana bread to table quizzes over Zoom to perfecting the latest TikTok dance craze, people found myriad ways to entertain themselves during multiple lockdowns. While there has certainly been a demand for newfangled distractions, many of us have taken the edge off our difficult present by looking to the past.

From the outset, the pandemic prompted audiences to return to what feels like simpler times. In 2020, Spotify reported a 54pc increase in users making throwback playlists, while in 2021 the analytics company Nielsen reported a jump in the consumption of classic sitcoms like Friends. RTÉ’s revival of much-loved kid’s programme The Den last November was as much about using nostalgia to lift the spirits of the now-adult children of the 1980s and 90s as it was entertaining their offspring.

In some respects, audiences’ habits during the last year-and-a-half reflect the longstanding way nostalgia tends to circulate. ‘The 30-year-cycle’, for example, refers to how cultural trends resurface roughly three decades after their first appearance. The 1990s phenomenon of Cool Britannia is a classic instance. The iconography of Swinging London inspired a raft of new artists including battling Britpop bands Blur and Oasis, who took inspiration from stars of the 1960s such as the Kinks and the Beatles.

