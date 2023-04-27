How I’m a Celeb has survived terrible C-listers, controversies, complaints and is still going strong

The pre-recorded I’m a Celeb… South Africa spin-off may not have been the best direction to take and yet it remains popular

Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith in 2010 in happier times before their so-called fallout on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here

Atomic Kitten had a number-one single when the firstI’m a Celeb premiered. Bertie Ahern was still Taoiseach, M Night Shyamalan’s chilling sci-fi horror, Signs, dominated the global box office and a wee sitcom named Friends was still in production. A mixed bag, for sure. The point is this: the world was a different place when ITV unveiled its maddening, jungle-themed reality contest in 2002.

The set-up was reasonably straightforward. Here are lots of C-list celebrities you may have mixed feelings about. They include socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, ‘media personality’ Christine Hamilton, glamour model Nell McAndrew, actor Darren Day, boxer Nigel Benn, illusionist Uri Geller, comedian Rhona Cameron and BBC DJ Tony Blackburn.

Watch what happens when someone pays them to sit in the Australian wilderness for two weeks. Pick up the phone, if you like, and you can decide which of them will feast on spiders and kangaroo testicles for dinner. Oh, and if you listen closely, you might learn a thing or two about what it’s like to be sort of rich and almost famous. Easy, and the British public lapped it up.

On September 8, 2002, almost 11 million viewers tuned in to see Tony Blackburn crowned “king of the jungle”. An astonishing figure, and the beginning of a nightmarish reality empire.

The 22nd season (the one featuring Matt Hancock) was another ratings winner last November. A new spin-off started this week. Somehow, the desperate celebrity pool has yet to dry up and, yes, ubiquitous telly BFFs Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly continue to host.

I’m a Celeb has endured comical voting controversies, explicit language complaints and numerous animal welfare enquiries — it even survived a pandemic, temporarily relocating from Dungay, New South Wales to Gwrych Castle, Wales during lockdown.

“Terrible reality shows about terrible famous people aren’t meant to last, and yet, here we are in 2023, and I’m a Celeb is in extraordinarily rude health”

I know what you’re thinking: terrible reality shows about terrible famous people aren’t meant to last, and yet, here we are in 2023, and I’m a Celebis in extraordinarily rude health. Why is it still here? Because people watch it, obviously. Why does it continue to thrive? I have my theories.

Terrible two presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have maintained their winning, dad-joke formula on I'm a Celeb... South Africa

When I’m a Celeb first launched, we didn’t have Twitter. Social media was in its infancy and audiences were perhaps intrigued by a show that allowed them to (loosely) communicate and vaguely interact with their least-favourite celebs. If the public didn’t like you, they’d vote for you to chow down on a scrumptious plate of slimy creepy-crawlies. If they thought you were a decent skin, you’d get to watch and laugh like the rest of us.

A simple yet effective format, and the series also provided countless gossip writers with tasty nuggets of showbiz gold. Indeed, I’m a Celeb is ripe for notorious fallouts (see Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith’s so-called feud back in 2010) and frivolous romances (the irksome Peter Andre/Katie Price pairing springs to mind). Basically, watching famous folks moan, b**ch, bicker and flirt with one another will never get old — but we need to feel like we are involved in some way.

All of which brings us to I’m a Celeb… South Africa, a new “all stars” spin-off which rounds up a host of familiar faces from previous seasons and pits them against one another for the prestigious ‘I’m a Celeb Legend’ title. Here’s the weird part: it began airing on Monday, but ITV filmed the show last September.

Yep, the whole thing is pre-recorded which means there will be no public vote and the winner will be decided without our involvement. A quick Google search will tell you everything you need to know about surprise guests and angry walkouts.

Why, you may ask, should we bother tuning in if everything has already happened?

Beats me, and by removing the ‘live’ aspect it seems the folks at ITV have managed to turn an awful TV show into a staggeringly pointless one.

At least one of its secret weapons remains firmly intact. I have tried my best, but I am physically incapable of disliking Ant and Dec. Their enthusiasm terrifies me, but there are few other TV presenters who could do whatever it is they do without making it look like hard work. I’m a Celeb is lucky to have them. Will the show last another 21 years? If they ditch the superfluous spin-offs, it might just stand a chance.

By then, it will probably include some diabolical voting procedure where viewers get to decide the line-up from scratch. Now wouldn’t that be something.