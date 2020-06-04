| 13.5°C Dublin

'Homeschooling is a test of fortitude and self-esteem' - Victoria Smurfit on lockdown and what she'll miss from it all

Victoria Smurfit Expand

Kevin Palmer Twitter

The art of homeschooling has baffled so many of us in recent weeks and few describe the challenges with more colour than Victoria Smurfit.

Dublin-born actress Smurfit has spent the Covid-19 lockdown in the UK after leaving her Los Angeles base to set up home in Virginia Water, Surrey, just 40 minutes from central London.

With working life has been put on hold for all in Smurfit’s profession, the star who won the Best Supporting Actress award at the IFTA’s in 2018 for her performance in The Lears and has more recently played the role of recurring guest role of villainess Cruella de Vil in ABC’s Once Upon a Time has been getting used to learning a whole new set of lines in her daily life.