Home of the Year winner: ‘It’s an absolutely beautiful home to be in’

Judges are left ‘speechless’ after winning entry is chosen from seven finalists

The winners of RTÉ's 'Home of the Year', Rob and Janice McConnell

An architectural new-build constructed in the middle of the Covid pandemic has scooped the coveted title of RTÉ’s Home of the Year.

Owned by Rob and Janice McConnell, the Co Antrim single-storey, renewable-energy house, set in woodlands with panoramic sea views, left judge Amanda Bone “speechless” when she walked into its open-plan area.

The homeowners wanted their secluded modern home to fit in with its surroundings so used as many natural materials as possible to maintain the connection between the outside and the interior.

They also created an eye-catching patio area with an overhang so they could spend the most time outdoors as possible.

The entire project took five and a half years to complete, having started off with just a site and a dilapidated building.

“You have the sea at one end, the woodland setting, the river running parallel with the home,” said Ms Bone.

“What makes this home special is the emotions it evokes when you step in the door.

“It transports you to elsewhere. It’s an absolutely beautiful home to be in.”

Judge Hugh Wallace said it was “just so elegant” adding that “you really got a sense that these homeowners loved it.”

Fellow judge Sara Cosgrove said it felt like the homeowners fulfilled all their ambitions with the build.

“This home had wonderful architecture, a fabulous setting – but more important than that, you felt that the owners had created their dream home,” she said.

The seven finalists were chosen from homes all over the country and the trio of expert judges spent an entire day debating over the eventual winner.

Ms McConnell said she was “absolutely shaking” after hearing they were the winners.

“We always knew our house was special for us, but for other people to say that they agree is really humbling, it’s amazing,” she said.

“We were delighted with the way the house looked. We were blown away and it was actually quite emotional seeing our house on TV. It was like ‘Wow, we created that’ So it came across beautifully.”

Husband Rob said overseeing the building process was “not for the faint-hearted”, especially having to do it in the middle of the pandemic while dealing with supply issues.

At one point, they were waiting nine months for their doors to arrive from Germany so they had “an awful lot of interruptions”.

Mr McConnell also said they thought “long and hard” about entering the competition.

“We thought it would be a great thing to be part of and a testament to the fact that we put a lot of work into the house, a lot of blood, sweat and tears effectively through the process.

“So we felt it was amazing to be even considered for the show,” he said.

“We consider ourselves hugely lucky. We’re both from working-class backgrounds. We both worked hard through our careers to get into a position where we could build something like this.”

Runner-up homes included the reimagined 1930s home in south county Dublin owned by Derek and Cliona Hosty, and a “maximalist” Victorian home in Co Down owned by Sara and Neil Austin.