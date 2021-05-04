Hollywood star Rupert Everett moves to Carlow

A Hollywood star is now living in Carlow.

Actor and author Rupert Everett has relocated to the county, and is staying close to the medieval village of Borris which has seen numerous 1980s British bands such as Frankie Goes to Hollywood, The Thompson Twins and Howard Jones living in Borris House for a time.

Everett is in Carlow to work on his fourth novel and is also gearing up for the Borris Festival of writing and ideas Spring Series.

The 61-year-old shot to fame in 1984, playing a leading gay role in Another Country, which earned a BAFTA nomination and shot him to international attention. He is also known for his roles in The Madness Of King George, My Best Friend’s Wedding and The Happy Prince, in which he played Oscar Wilde.

Everett became one of England's hottest crossover stars as he was also known for this TV and stage acting.

On Wednesday next, May 12 he will join fellow actor Simon Callow to host a talk online at 6.30pm for which bookings are underway. Callow is best known for his parts in movies Four Weddings and a Funeral, A Room With A View and Shakespeare In Love.

Hugo Jellett, festival founder and organiser, speaking on local radio station KCLRfm said: “The programme starts with the brilliant Rupert Everett who has just moved to our parish, he’s talking with fellow actor Simon Callow.

“Simon Callow is the, I suppose, the guy that everyone would know for his Orson Welles work whereas Rupert Everett is more an Oscar Wilde man.

“They talk so openly and freely, these two about their lives, Rupert’s obviously published three memoirs and the fourth one is on its way, that’s what he’s doing in Ireland, and then Simon Callow’s been over with us in Borris before so they’ll be talking about their Hollywood lives and their Westend lives.”