Hollywood star Matt Damon sends heartwarming message of support to Dalkey pupils on their last day of school

Hollywood actor Matt Damon has sent an extra special message to a secondary school in south Dublin.

The actor has been staying at his home in Dalkey in south Dublin for the duration for the lockdown with his family.

His presence at the leafy suburb town has made international headlines after he was photographed holding a SuperValu shopping bag.

However, he has kept a low profile until his neighbour Bono convinced him to give an interview to a local radio station last week.

He has now recorded a video message for the Leaving Cert class in the local secondary school, the Loreto Abbey in Dalkey, sending them best wishes on their graduation on what would have been their last day in school.

"Hey, this is Matt Damon, I just want to say congratulations to the Loreto Abbey graduating class of 2020," he says.

BREAKING: (hearts💘!) Special message just now from the lovely lad next door, for the 6th yr girls, Loreto Abbey Dalkey. Cool surprise org by their amazing teachers on what would have been their final day in school. Fair play #MattDamon #LeavingCert pic.twitter.com/4PQttJyNQb — Flor Mac Carthy (@florNEWS) May 15, 2020

"You guys are awesome and I'm sorry you have to do all this from quarantine.

"But congratulations, what an achievement, good for you guys, thinking about you," he adds.

Speaking on Spin 1038's Fully Charged, he said that his home in the town is "absolutely gorgeous".

"I'm with my whole family, I've got my kids and we have teachers with us because we were planning on missing school for about eight weeks," he said.

"So we've got what nobody else has which is actually live human beings teaching our kids.

"We feel guilty, like we've got this kind of incredible set up in this place which is, I mean it's just absolutely gorgeous."

Read More

Online Editors