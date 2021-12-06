Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter reveals engagement

Jorgie Porter attending the European premiere of Rampage, held at the Cineworld in Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Wednesday April 11, 2018. See PA story SHOWBIZ Rampage. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter has revealed she is engaged to partner Oliver Piotrowski.

The actress, known for her role as Theresa McQueen in the Channel 4 soap, shared the news on Instagram with a selfie with her new fiance and showing off the ring.

“He did it…my forever,” she said, captioning the post “OMG.”

Several of Porter’s co-stars, including members of her fictional family, responded to the post congratulating the couple on their happy news.

Chelsee Healey, who plays Goldie McQueen, responded in her own Instagram story: “congratulations my girl.”

Bethannie Hare, who plays Cher McQueen, wrote: “OMG OMG OMG CONGRATULATIONSSSSSSSSS.”

Stephanie Waring, who plays Cindy Cunningham, said: “Congratulations to both of you!!! Wow!!! So happy for you!”

Porter returned to Hollyoaks in 2020 as part of a storyline to mark the soap’s 25th birthday.

Viewers saw Theresa leave the village in 2016 as she headed for a new life in Spain, following “heartbreak, affairs and near-death experiences”.