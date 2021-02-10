Holly Willoughby’s fashion moments through the years as she turns 40

Holly Willoughby is celebrating the big 4-0 on February 10 – and she has already unveiled one fabulous birthday outfit.

For hosting duties on Dancing On Ice, the presenter donned a pale blue one-shoulder column dress by Safiyaa, revealing on Instagram that she was treated to decorations and cake while filming.

Whether on screen, on the red carpet or off duty, the This Morning host always impresses with her fashion choices and has fans clamouring to know where they can buy whatever she wears.

To mark her milestone birthday, we look back at some of her greatest style moments…

– The LBD

When she first started appearing on the red carpet, Willoughby often chose little black dresses, like this cool strapless number teamed with polka dot sandals at the 2004 Children’s Baftas.

– The Dolce & Gabbana dress

Showing off her fashion credentials at the Elle Style Awards 2008, Willoughby opted for this subtly sexy purple Dolce & Gabbana dress with black lace detailing.

– The Valentino gown

Willoughby rocked a ravishing red Valentino gown with a thigh slit and asymmetric neckline at the 2013 TV Baftas, accessorising her look with ankle-strap heels, minimal jewellery and a bold red lipstick.

– The jumpsuit

Taking home the TV personality award at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2016, instead of wearing a dress, Willoughby took a risk in a pastel blue and black jumpsuit with cape detailing by British brand Safiyaa – and it paid off.

– The LWD

Switching it up on the 2018 Brit Awards red carpet, Willoughby chose a little white dress in a feather-trimmed tuxedo style teamed with black strappy sandals and a white rose as a symbol of solidarity with victims of harassment and abuse.

– The Versace dress

Channelling Nineties Liz Hurley, Willoughby dazzled in this low-cut, thigh slit black dress by Versace.

– The high fashion look

Fans love it when Willoughby opts for more edgy outfits, like this Christopher Kane slogan jumper and Sandro PVC biker skirt.

– The princess dress

These days, Willoughby loves a full-skirted princess dress on the red carpet. At 2020’s National Television Awards she outdid herself in this spectacular pink satin gown with a blue tulle skirt, created by Peter Langner.

– The bridal dress

Not Willoughby’s own wedding dress, but a glittering gown from bridal wear designer Lee Petra Grebenau chosen for an episode of Dancing On Ice.

– The custom collar look

Tapping into the “big collar energy” trend, Willoughby teamed a simple black dress from Ghost with a custom collar made by designer Abbie Walsh.

– The Vampire’s Wife dress

Every celebrity worth their sartorial salt has been seen in uber-cool brand The Vampire’s Wife, and Willoughby is no exception. She chose this suitably festive red metallic number for This Morning, the frock coming from fashion rental site Hurr.

– The Cinderella dress

Rounding off 2020 with the ultimate fairytale fashion moment, for the This Morning pantomime Willoughby donned a voluminous blue Cinderella-style gown and a pair of custom-made bejewelled “glass slipper” heels.

PA Media