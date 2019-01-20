Holly Willoughby’s DOI dress draws mixed opinions

Holly Willoughby’s latest Dancing On Ice dress has divided opinion, with some suggesting it was too risque.

The presenter showed off her curves in the long black dress on the ITV show on Sunday.

The Jenny Packham dress was floor-length with sparkly detailing and small transparent sections on the bodice.

Most viewers were dazzled by the outfit, saying Willoughby looked “stunning” and “amazing”.

But some thought the dress was too revealing.

“…Slightly inappropriate,” said one person on Twitter, adding the hashtag “#coverup”.

“Plz tell holly to put her boobs away kids are watching,” another posted.

One said: “#HollyWilloughby Your boobs were on display tonight Dancing on ice, family show no need for it!”

“Someone please tell Holly Willoughby to watch she doesn’t pop out of her dress lol,” tweeted another, while one person wrote on Instagram: “Why not just go topless and be done with it?”

However, many people defended Willoughby’s choice.

“People commenting that hollys dress is too revealing for a family show … HUN THEYRE BOOBS AND PART OF THE HUMAN BODY GROW UPPPPP,” said one person.

“People moaning that her dress is inappropriate need to get a life!” said another fan on Instagram.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

