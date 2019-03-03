Holly Willoughby brought the glamour to the Dancing On Ice semi-final in a stunning burgundy dress.

Holly Willoughby brought the glamour to the Dancing On Ice semi-final in a stunning burgundy dress.

Holly Willoughby wows in burgundy on Dancing On Ice

The presenter looked elegant in the flowing gown, which left one shoulder bare and featured a thigh split.

She wore her hair pulled back to complete the look.

Willoughby’s dresses are always a talking point, but many viewers said Sunday evening’s look was one of her best yet.

“I’m in absolute love with this dress! This is definitely one of my favourite looks I love you!!” said one person on Instagram.

“Stunning. No one else can where a dress like you can. You beat any model on the planet,” said another.

One impressed fan posted: “Gorgeous Holly, I think this is the best dress this season.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

Press Association