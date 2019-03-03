Entertainment

Holly Willoughby wows in burgundy on Dancing On Ice

Many fans thought Holly’s DOI look was her best yet.

Holly Willoughby’s dress stunned viewers (PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Holly Willoughby brought the glamour to the Dancing On Ice semi-final in a stunning burgundy dress.

The presenter looked elegant in the flowing gown, which left one shoulder bare and featured a thigh split.

She wore her hair pulled back to complete the look.

Willoughby’s dresses are always a talking point, but many viewers said Sunday evening’s look was one of her best yet.

“I’m in absolute love with this dress! This is definitely one of my favourite looks I love you!!” said one person on Instagram.

“Stunning. No one else can where a dress like you can. You beat any model on the planet,” said another.

One impressed fan posted: “Gorgeous Holly, I think this is the best dress this season.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

