Holly Willoughby wows in burgundy on Dancing On Ice
Many fans thought Holly’s DOI look was her best yet.
Holly Willoughby brought the glamour to the Dancing On Ice semi-final in a stunning burgundy dress.
The presenter looked elegant in the flowing gown, which left one shoulder bare and featured a thigh split.
She wore her hair pulled back to complete the look.
Willoughby’s dresses are always a talking point, but many viewers said Sunday evening’s look was one of her best yet.
“I’m in absolute love with this dress! This is definitely one of my favourite looks I love you!!” said one person on Instagram.
“Stunning. No one else can where a dress like you can. You beat any model on the planet,” said another.
One impressed fan posted: “Gorgeous Holly, I think this is the best dress this season.”
Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.
Press Association