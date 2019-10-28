Entertainment

Monday 28 October 2019

Holly Willoughby steals the show on Pride of Britain red carpet

The awards were held at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)
Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

By Julia Hunt, PA Entertainment Correspondent

Holly Willoughby stole the show in an eye-catching scarlet dress at the Pride Britain of Britain Awards.

The This Morning star, whose outfits are frequently a talking point, looked stunning in the bodycon dress, which was floor-length and featured unusual scarlet and purple sleeves.

Willoughby wore her blonde hair loose around her face and finished her look with a slick of red lipstick.

ipanews_1cc51929-1619-405a-821b-96075c73b06f_embedded247942702
Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

The presenter was not the only star opting for a bright colour for the awards, with Carol Vorderman and Binky Felstead both rocking red.

ipanews_1cc51929-1619-405a-821b-96075c73b06f_embedded247943331
Carol Vorderman (Ian West/PA)
ipanews_1cc51929-1619-405a-821b-96075c73b06f_embedded247942186
Binky Felstead (Ian West/PA)

Susanna Reid also stood out in a strapless hot pink gown that billowed behind her as she arrived at the ceremony.

ipanews_1cc51929-1619-405a-821b-96075c73b06f_embedded247943014
Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)

Ola Jordan went with pastel tones, showing off her baby bump in a peach dress with a sequinned top and a flowing, filmy skirt.

The former Strictly star revealed earlier this year that she and her husband James Jordan were expecting their first baby after undergoing IVF.

ipanews_1cc51929-1619-405a-821b-96075c73b06f_embedded247942035
Ola Jordan (Ian West/PA)

Black was also a popular choice, with Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts commanding attention in her unusual black and gold dress and Emily Atack looking glamorous in a form-fitting column that showed off her curves.

ipanews_1cc51929-1619-405a-821b-96075c73b06f_embedded247942277
Nicola Roberts (Ian West/PA)
ipanews_1cc51929-1619-405a-821b-96075c73b06f_embedded247941923
Emily Atack (Ian West/PA)

The awards were held at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

PA Media

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top