Holly Willoughby stole the show in an eye-catching scarlet dress at the Pride Britain of Britain Awards.

Holly Willoughby steals the show on Pride of Britain red carpet

The This Morning star, whose outfits are frequently a talking point, looked stunning in the bodycon dress, which was floor-length and featured unusual scarlet and purple sleeves.

Willoughby wore her blonde hair loose around her face and finished her look with a slick of red lipstick.

Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

The presenter was not the only star opting for a bright colour for the awards, with Carol Vorderman and Binky Felstead both rocking red.

Carol Vorderman (Ian West/PA)

Binky Felstead (Ian West/PA)

Susanna Reid also stood out in a strapless hot pink gown that billowed behind her as she arrived at the ceremony.

Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)

Ola Jordan went with pastel tones, showing off her baby bump in a peach dress with a sequinned top and a flowing, filmy skirt.

The former Strictly star revealed earlier this year that she and her husband James Jordan were expecting their first baby after undergoing IVF.

Ola Jordan (Ian West/PA)

Black was also a popular choice, with Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts commanding attention in her unusual black and gold dress and Emily Atack looking glamorous in a form-fitting column that showed off her curves.

Nicola Roberts (Ian West/PA)

Emily Atack (Ian West/PA)

The awards were held at The Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

