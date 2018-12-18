Holly Willoughby rules out I’m A Celebrity return

Holly Willoughby has ruled out a return to presenting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, saying it was a “once in a lifetime adventure”.

The This Morning host’s double-act with Declan Donnelly proved a huge hit with viewers after she stepped in to replace Ant McPartlin for this year’s series of the ITV show.

I’m A Celebrity scored its most-watched final episode in five years as millions tuned in to watch former football manager Harry Redknapp be crowned king of the jungle.

Holly Willoughby will present Dancing On Ice with Phillip Schofield and ruled out a return to I’m A Celebrity (David Parry/PA Wire)

But Willoughby will not be taking a permanent role.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Dancing On Ice launch, she reportedly said: “It’s definitely business as usual. This was a one-off, once in a lifetime adventure.”

Willoughby, 37, stepped in to replace McPartlin after he took a break from TV commitments following a drink-drive conviction.

Asked if there was a possibility of presenting I’m A Celebrity as a trio, she said: “I just don’t think it’s even an option. I’m not even thinking about that. I’ll be at home with everyone else having a glass of wine watching it as everyone else is.

“That’s what I was most jealous of – here I am standing here when you’re all drinking red wine in front of the fire.”

It has been reported that McPartlin is ready to return to TV for Britain’s Got Talent, which starts auditions next month.

Willoughby has been reunited with her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield for Dancing On Ice.

So far, Brian McFadden, Wes Nelson, Ryan Sidebottom, Richard Blackwood and Gemma Collins have signed up for the show, which will air in 2019.

