Dancing On Ice viewers declared Holly Willoughby was “absolute perfection” as she hosted the show in a stunning red dress.

Holly Willoughby dazzles in red on Dancing On Ice

The presenter, whose outfits on the ITV show are always a talking point, looked dazzling in the long Sassi Holford gown.

Willoughby wore her blonde hair pulled back, with red lips to match her outfit.

“Holly is just absolute perfection isn’t she,” gushed one admirer on Twitter.

“Holly in red is always something a bit special. Gorgeous dress, gorgeous hair. Just, well, gorgeous!” said another fan.

“God I wish I looked like holly willoughby does in that red dress,” quipped another follower.

One posted: “Holly Willoughby proving that indeed sometimes less is indeed more in wearing a beautifully cut but simple red dress.

“Madam Chanel was so right ‘sometimes it’s what you leave off ‘that makes a look. One of favourite dresses yet.”

One person on Instagram teased that the star was “too hot for the ice”, while another gushed: “Omg she is phenomenal!!”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

Press Association