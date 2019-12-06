Entertainment

Friday 6 December 2019

Holly Willoughby dazzles at Emma Bunton’s Christmas party

Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson was among those on the guest-list.

Holly Willoughby arriving for Emma Bunton’s Christmas Party held at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Ian West/PA)
Holly Willoughby arriving for Emma Bunton’s Christmas Party held at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Ian West/PA)

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Holly Willoughby led the star-studded arrivals at Emma Bunton’s Christmas party.

This Morning presenter Willoughby wore a bright red dress with bow detailing.

The TV star completed the look with black tights and matching black heels.

ipanews_1f748978-8200-4672-a696-fbc45f640684_embedded248841198
Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

The bash at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday also saw stars including Megan Barton Hanson, Kelly Brook and Christine Lampard arrive in style.

ipanews_1f748978-8200-4672-a696-fbc45f640684_embedded248842551
Megan Barton Hanson (Ian West/PA)

Love Island star Barton Hanson opted for a chic bronze dress.

The brunette wore her hair down and completed the look with a heavy bangle on her wrist.

ipanews_1f748978-8200-4672-a696-fbc45f640684_embedded248841852
Jeremy Parisi and Kelly Brook (Ian West/PA)

Presenter and model Brook arrived wearing a gleaming silver dress with matching silver heels.

She was joined by her long-term boyfriend, model Jeremy Parisi.

ipanews_1f748978-8200-4672-a696-fbc45f640684_embedded248841155
Christine Lampard (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Lampard chose a simple black dress and also opted for matching stiletto heels.

PA Media

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top