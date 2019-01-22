Holly Willoughby blames This Morning fans for impending hangover after NTA win

Holly Willoughby has warned viewers that she blames them for her impending hangover after This Morning won Best Daytime programme at the National Television Awards.

The ITV programme triumphed over channel rival Good Morning Britain to win the prize at the O2 Arena.

Speaking after being handed the award alongside co-host Phillip Schofield, Willoughby jokingly begged viewers to “send help”.

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby with the award for Best Daytime (Ian West/PA)

Recalling the moment the ITV programme was announced, she said: “To hear This Morning, time almost stands still doesn’t it, in those seconds.”

Asked whether she had a message for viewers, she replied: “Thank you so much and I hold you entirely responsible for my hangover tomorrow. Send help is all I am saying, send help. Help me!”

Schofield added: “She’s been drinking from a hip flask.”

She replied: “I haven’t, I haven’t. Did I? I had one.”

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby celebrate their win (Ian West/PA)

Earlier in the night, an emotional Ant Mcpartlin had accepted the award for Best TV Presenter despite taking a break from TV work for a large part of 2018 to focus on his recovery from alcohol dependence.

The unfortunate Willoughby, who successfully stood in for McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, lost out to him in the category.

Press Association