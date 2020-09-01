Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reunite with hug through ‘cuddle curtain’

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield marked their return to This Morning with an embrace through a “cuddle curtain”.

The pair have been absent from the ITV show over the summer period but have returned for a new series of the daytime programme.

They opened the show wearing face makes created using images of the bottom of their faces as they caught up on how they spent their summers.

Willoughby has been on holiday with her husband and three children and had to self-isolate after her return in time to resume filming.

She said the trip was “all lovely,” adding: “We did just get out of quarantine so I’m a bit like: ‘There’s other people there!’ Though I can’t touch you.”

She added the need to quarantine was “pretty bad timing” but added: “Hey ho, it was worth it.”

The duo also found a special way to finally give each other a hug after six months of separation, showing off a large plastic curtain with a set of sleeves on each side.

Willoughby said: “What are we going to call this are we calling this, the cuddle curtain?

“Is it weird I’m really excited about this? If you had done this this time last year I would have thought you were some sort of weirdo, but this year I’m all over this.”

Schofield added: “It’s made of thick plastic which means that we can actually give each other a hug.”

After the pair used to sleeves to embrace, Willoughby said: “I don’t want to let go!” adding: “Now we’ve touched it we are the only ones that can touch it so can we keep cuddle curtain in the corner?”

