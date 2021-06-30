Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield mark end of Pride month

Holly Willoughby wore an eye-catching rainbow skirt as she marked the end of Pride month on This Morning.

The presenter, 40, and her co-host Phillip Schofield, 59, both wore Pride badges as they hosted a celebratory special of the ITV daytime programme.

They were joined by Broadway and West End star Marisha Wallace who delivered a performance backed by four dancers in multi-coloured outfits.

Schofield, who came out as gay in February last year, told viewers: “Well football isn’t the only thing we’re celebrating today, as today is the final day of Pride month and it’s also ITV Pride Day which is why we’ve got our badges on here.”

Willoughby added: “And my subtle skirt. This is the day we celebrate the very best of the LGBT+ community so we thought we’d spread the love with an all-singing, all-dancing music number.”

She also shared a picture of her flowing skirt on Instagram where it attracted some 70,000 likes.

She wrote: “Today marks the end of Pride month but is also @itv Pride day!

“Today on @thismorning we celebrate the LGBT+ community with a performance from the incredible @marishawallace.”

Wallace shared a photo from outside the studios and wrote: “Well that was INCREDIBLE! Performing live at 10am belting on @thismorning was just whoa.

“After an INSANE opening night no less. We ate! PRIDE BABY!! Check it out now on THIS MORNING.”