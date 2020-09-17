Hidden features of Pevensey Castle uncovered after conservation work resumes

English Heritage has uncovered hidden features at Pevensey Castle after restarting conservation work after the lockdown.

The Sussex fort was used as the landing place for William the Conqueror’s army in 1066.

A Roman bastion standing at over nine metres tall has been uncovered.

A toilet from around the year 1250 which was previously covered in ivy has also been found.

Conservation work is also being undertaken at Furness Abbey in Cumbria and Bishop’s Waltham Palace in Hampshire.

Roy Porter, English Heritage’s senior properties curator for the South East, said: “It is extremely good news that English Heritage has been able to resume conservation projects at our sites.

“Although it’s not the most glamorous work, tackling overgrown vegetation is absolutely vital in allowing us to protect the historic sites in our care.

“It is a time-consuming and laborious process requiring specialist skills to work on structures nearly 2000 years old and we’re extremely grateful to our members and visitors whose support funds these essential works.

“Crucially, each conservation project we do, we learn more about the amazing places entrusted to us, enhancing our understanding of their stories and enabling us to bring that to life for our visitors.”

PA Media