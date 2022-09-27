Hi, Mr American Pie – Don McLean coming to Newbridge

Tribute will be paid to the legendary singer-songwriter Don McLean who will be making a special appearance at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge next month.

An exhibition dedicated to his life and works will be unveiled to invited media guests on October 6 ahead of its public opening at the Newbridge Silverware base in Kildare.

This is the 50th anniversary of his most iconic hit ‘American Pie’ and the Grammy-winning star (76) will also perform a fully-seated concert at the 3Arena on October 6.

The exhibition, entitled ‘Don McLean – Starry, Starry Night’ is a curation of some of the singer’s most famous and iconic costumes and personal property items including the original lyrics of his famous hit ‘Vincent.’

This particular item of memorabilia is deemed to be one of the auction’s highlights and is expected to achieve more than €1m when it goes under the hammer later in the year by Julien’s Auctions in California.

McLean follows in the footsteps of a host of well-known stars whose personal items have also featured in the Kildare museum including Victoria Beckham, Princess Diana, Jayne Mansfield, Audrey Hepburn, Betty White, Liz Taylor and Kurt Cobain.

The iconic star wrote ‘American Pie’ in 1971 when he was 24 years old and it previously held the record as the longest song to reach number one in the US Charts for 49 years, stretching to an impressive eight and a half minutes.

He recently expanded on some of the messages behind the song, which is packed with cultural references, in a new documentary called ‘The Day The Music Died’ and the various inspirations behind it. It’s generally accepted that it’s about the cultural and political decline of the US in the 1960s and a general farewell to the American dream.

“I wanted to write a song about America, but I didn’t want to write a song about America like anybody ever wrote before,” he said.