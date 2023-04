The Diplomat: Three out of Five stars

What are we to do with The Diplomat(Netflix)? On the one hand, Debora Cahn’s soapy political thriller boasts a satisfactory premise and a top-notch cast. Keri Russell, formerly of Felicity and The Americans, is tremendous as Kate Wyler, a frazzled US ambassador in London whose appointment is, in fact, a sneaky trial run for the vice president’s job.