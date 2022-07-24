Helen Skelton to replace Laura Whitmore on Radio 5 Live

Helen Skelton has been confirmed as the new host of a Radio 5 Live Sunday morning slot, after current presenter Laura Whitmore announced her departure earlier this week.

Skelton, 39, began her presenting career on Blue Peter in 2008, before going on to present BBC One’s Countryfile, a role she has held since 2014.

On Wednesday it was announced that Bray presenter Whitmore, 37, who hosts Love Island, would be leaving her self-titled Sunday morning show after four years.

Controller of BBC Radio 5 Live Heidi Dawson said: “Laura has made the difficult decision to leave her weekend show after a brilliant four years.

“We’d like to thank her for the energy, insight and humour she has brought to this programme and look forward to working with her again in the near future.”

Skelton will take over the 10am-12pm slot to present a “new-look” Sunday programme.

Speaking about the new show, she said: “I am really grateful to be joining the 5 Live family on a regular basis.

“I’ve worked with the station for years, and I’m looking forward to celebrating and showcasing some of the stories and events the top 5 Live team cover.

“I’m truly excited to get started.”

It recently emerged that the latest series of Virgin Media dating show Love Island secured its biggest launch audience since 2019.

