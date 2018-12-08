Helen Skelton has thrown her support around Ashley Roberts – saying Strictly Come Dancing will be poorer if she goes.

Helen Skelton: Strictly Come Dancing would be poorer without Ashley

Ex-Blue Peter host Skelton, 35, previously took part in a Strictly Christmas special.

“I think Ashley lights up the screen and it will be a poorer show when she’s not in it,” Skelton, who is hosting a new Parenting Hacks podcast, said.

“I’ve met Ashley and I think she’s brilliant. She’s amazing,” she told the Press Association.

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev (Guy Levy/BBC)

She said of the ex-Pussycat Doll’s position in the dance-off: “I don’t think it’s often as sinister as people think. Someone has got to go.”

Roberts and her dance partner Pasha Kovalev have faced the dance-off for two consecutive weeks on the BBC One show.

Skelton, a mother-of-two, has no plans to take part in any reality shows for now, saying “it’s not on the horizon at the moment.”

The presenter, known for her daredevil challenges on Blue Peter, adds: “I think I’d enjoy myself too much in the jungle.”

She is the host of Disney Junior UK’s new Parenting Hacks podcast, which explores tips, tricks and ways to support busy parents.

The star, who has two boys, aged one and three, with rugby player Richie Myler, said of juggling work and home life: “I don’t think there is a right answer. I’m lucky because I’m self-employed. I can dip in and out.

“My kids want their dad all day and want me all night.”

Disney Junior UK’s Parenting Hacks Podcast is available now on iTunes and Spotify.

Press Association