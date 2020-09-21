Helen Flanagan expecting third child with fiance Scott Sinclair

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan is pregnant with her third child.

The 30-year-old announced the news to her 941,000 Instagram followers, writing: “Our 3rd baby arriving March 2021.”

Flanagan already shares two daughters with her footballer partner Scott Sinclair – Matilda, who was born in 2015, and Delilah, who was born in 2018.

The whole family posed for a series of photos while Flanagan’s daughters held photos of her ultrasound.

Flanagan has been engaged to Sinclair since 2018 and in February the couple postponed their wedding until next year.

The actress, who has played Rosie Webster on Corrie on and off since 2000, has also appeared in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Earlier this year, she pledged to stop editing her Instagram photos, in order to be a better role model for her daughters.

She said she had previously adjusted her pictures on social media because she was self-conscious about her body.

