Hefty wages paid to stars can’t be blamed for RTÉ money woes

There isn’t an opportune moment for RTÉ to release its annual list of top 10 presenters into the ether.

Despite RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes pointing out the total fees paid to broadcasters dropped by more than 15pc in 2020 and 2021, these lists are never going to translate into a good-news story for the broadcaster.

It’s a valiant effort by RTÉ, under increased political pressure to get its house in order financially, to read the room when it comes to the public’s perception of its spending.

But given Ireland is in the throes of a brutal cost-of-living crisis, with people seriously struggling, the eye-watering sums of money dished out to the top 10 earners is always going to stick in the craw.

That is even more so when the function they carry out is a high-profile one, affording them the privilege of a huge public platform, and appears on the outside at least to be one they all enjoy.

Ryan Tubridy has retained his spot as the number one earner, despite the fees paid to him dropping from €495,000 in 2019; €466,250 in 2020; and €440,000 in 2021.

This puts the Late Late Show presenter in a league of his own. The only presenter paid anything close to that is Joe Duffy, who is on nearly €100,000 less with fees of €351,000 in 2020. The Liveline presenter also had his pay cut from €392,000, which he was paid in 2019.

Claire Byrne is now in third place on the list for the first time. Her 2019 fees went up from €250,000 to €282,000 a year later, putting her in fourth place, and then jumped to €350,000 in 2020, just behind the sum paid to Duffy.

The new figures released also reveal a huge drop of nearly €150,000 for Ray D’Arcy, who was in the number two slot on the list with fees of €250,000 in 2019.

But he opted not to reprise his weekend TV chat show in 2020, when his pay was listed as €305,000, the same figure for 2021.

Despite her fees dropping, Miriam O’Callaghan has gone from sixth place on the list to fifth with earnings of €320,000 to fees of €263,500 for the years listed.

In sixth place is Sunday Independent columnist and RTÉ Radio 1 host Brendan O’Connor whose contractor fees rose from €220,000 to €245,000 in 2021.

The highest-paid RTÉ employee is listed as Bryan Dobson, whose 2021 salary of €209,000 is the same quoted from 2019 and puts him at No 7 on the list. Mary Wilson is at No 8, with a salary of €196,000.

Yet while the top 10 lists always generate acres of headlines and no small amount of ire, the total fees paid to this cohort still amounts to less than 1pc of RTÉ’s overall costs.

There will also be the inevitable questions of whether these presenters are really worth it, and sure, isn’t it a job many people could do in their sleep?

Well, no actually. And these high fees paid to its best-known presenters can also be justified in part by the amount of advertising revenue their shows generate.

Last week’s JNLR figures revealed that despite a slight drop, most of RTÉ Radio 1’s shows are still attracting huge numbers of listeners when compared with commercial stations.

Morning Ireland pulls in around 433,000 listeners while Tubridy’s one-hour slot gets 331,000. Joe Duffy’s Liveline has 310,000 tuning in, while Claire Byrne’s two-hour slot stands at 321,000.

The Late Late Toy Show is consistently the most-watched TV show of the year. Last year’s outing was no exception, pulling in more than 1.6million viewers.

And lest we forget, who did we all turn to during those terrifying early days of Covid when the entire world was thrown into chaos? Trusted news sources like RTÉ became invaluable during the various lockdowns as it provided reassurance and accurate information amid a sea of conspiracy theories and social media nonsense.

RTÉ presenters, producers and researchers continued to work right through Covid to make sure there was a semblance of normality over the airwaves and on our TV screens during the bleakest of times. Who can ever forget Claire Byrne fronting her show from her garden shed while battling Covid?

These top 10 lists may be triggering for cash-strapped people, but they’re not where RTÉ’s real problems lie.

Look instead towards those 16.5pc of households who no longer have TVs, licence fee evasion and also increased competition from multiple international streaming services.

And that’s without even mentioning the swathes of “middle management” employees in RTÉ taking home lucrative wages.

Punishing its presenters by cutting their fees even further is reductive, as it will do nothing to help ease the modern-day challenges facing the broadcaster.