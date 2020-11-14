Heartwarming Woodie's Christmas ad takes place in Dublin 8

A Dublin teenager anonymously helps out his elderly neighbour in Woodie’s heartwarming Christmas advert, showing the generous spirit of people during the winter holiday season.

Filmed in Dublin 8, a local street is transformed for the festivities, as an older woman, Mrs Higgins, and her small dog take centre stage.

The ad follows Ms Higgins over a period of days being excitedly greeted by a number of people in her community - clearly showing the everyday kindness of people. We also see her struggle with her front gate, which has come apart at the hinge.

But a local teen spots her, and he quickly gets an idea as to how to brighten her day - literally. After an evening out, Ms Higgins returns home to find fairy lights strung around her front door, and a fresh hinge has been screwed on to her gate.

The screen flips back to the adolescent and his tools, ending with him saying: “Happy Christmas Mrs Higgins”.

The ad itself was shot in Ebenezer Terrace in Donroe, a small street near Coombe women’s hospital. Of course, a more appropriately named place couldn’t have been chosen, with the street sharing its name with the protagonist of Charles Dickens’ famous novel, A Christmas Carol.

Over a period of two days, the ad was filmed and Ebenezer Terrace was temporarily transformed with some fake snow - showcasing the iconic terraced houses found in the area.

Even the music has a famous connection. It was composed by David Schweitzer, who was nominated for an Emmy for the opening theme to “The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That!”

Suzanne Quinn, the marketing and digital director of Woodie’s, said they felt privileged to play a small part in helping highlight these every day acts of compassion.

“We have seen first-hand how the small acts of homemaking have become a part of everyone’s lives, more so now than ever,” she said. “Mrs Higgins celebrates these acts of kindness happening across Ireland and the immense sense of community.”

Woodie’s head of marketing Hilda Lyon echoed this sentiment, saying they wanted to make an ad which represented people’s lives this Christmas.

“Christmas is a time for reflection, and we wanted to reflect on the good that has come from this past year, a year where we all did our best to look after one another.”

Online Editors