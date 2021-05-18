It was heartbreak for Lesley Roy and Ireland as she missed out on a place in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Lesley’s song ‘Maps’ was well received by the fans in attendance at tonight’s first semi-final in Rotterdam but voters did not echo their sentiment.

Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine advanced to Saturday’s final.

Lesley Roy gave an impassioned performance of Ireland’s Eurovision entry in tonight’s semi-final.

The Balbriggan native took to the stage just after 8.30pm and gave an energetic performance of her song ‘Maps’.

The Dubliner performed most of her track while running barefoot on a treadmill behind stage props and then across the stage.

But it was the thousands of fans in attendance at Rotterdam’s Ahoy arena who were left breathless by her performance.

Irish presenter Marty Whelan was bowled over by Lesley’s showing, with the RTÉ presenter declaring “Balbriggan will be proud after a fantastic performance”.

The BBC’s Eurovision Twitter account also approved of Lesley’s efforts.

"Lesley Roy is putting Ireland on the Eurovision map with this performance,” the British broadcaster said.

🇮🇪 Lesley Roy is putting Ireland on the #Eurovision map with this performance 👌 pic.twitter.com/U0n65EOD9C — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧 (@bbceurovision) May 18, 2021

Nick Sheridan on Twitter said Lesley possessed “tremendous energy” and added that they “kinda love the animation” of the props to her performance.

Writer and journalist Liam Rudden declared ‘Maps’ the “best Irish entry for years”, while another commented that they “absoutely adore the Irish entry this year”.

‘Maps’ was written by Lesley and Philip Strand, Emelie Eriksson and Lukas Hällgren specifically for the competition, with her 2020 entry ‘Story of My Life’ released as a single rather than re-entered in this year’s competition.

‘Maps’ was released on YouTube in March and has been well received, with over 1.1m views. The single was also released on Spotify, where it has garnered over 1.25m streams in a short period of time.

Covid-19 has caused some problems to the competition already, with the Poland and Iceland camps recording positive tests since they arrived in Rotterdam.

Ireland have won the competition a record seven times, but have not captured the coveted prize since Eimear Quinn in 1996.