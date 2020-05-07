Heart Radio gives away £1 million live on air

Heart Radio has given away £1 million live on air to a listener.

Key worker Tommy Norton was announced as the winner and he received the news while sat parked at the side of the road in his van.

He said that the prize money was going to make a “massive” amount of difference to his life and asked presenters Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston: “Is this real?”

We've just made Tommy Norton a millionaire!



Congratulations to Tommy who's just won Â£1,000,000 on #HeartMillionaire 🥳 pic.twitter.com/StXUspdbgN — Heart (@thisisheart) May 7, 2020

After he won, he tried to ring his girlfriend, who is a hospital worker.

The prize money, which was awarded on Heart Breakfast, is the largest sum that has ever been given away on UK radio, according to the station.

Holden wore a dress which appeared to made from £50 notes as she revealed the winner.

Our 10 contestants are ready to go on #HeartMillionaire!



You can watch it unfold LIVE on @GlobalPlayer https://t.co/DKst6HRNWg pic.twitter.com/OO4WhGFA3v — Heart (@thisisheart) May 7, 2020

The Heart’s Make Me A Millionaire contest has been running for 11 weeks, with listeners taking part in a daily competition which could have got them a place in Thursday’s final prize draw.

Participants were given the opportunity of walking away with a prize ranging between £1,000 and £30,000 or going into the final draw for £1 million.

In Thursday’s programme, the ten contestants had to pick a number between one and 10, with nine of the numbers corresponding to a £1,000 prize while one contestant won £1 million.

Mr Norton was the last competitor to take part in the draw.

PA Media