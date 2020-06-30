'He won't give it a second thought' - Ray D'Arcy responds to backlash from Niall Horan fans over Dustin the Turkey comment

RTÉ broadcaster Ray D'Arcy has responded to backlash from Niall Horan fans revealing they are "more upset than he will ever be" over comments made by Dustin the Turkey.

The presenter was slammed by Niall Horan fans in the US online after Dustin said that he preferred the singer's former bandmate Harry Styles.

The comment was made during a Comic Relief charity special featuring a reunion of The Den aired on RTÉ on Friday when the One Direction singer joined Ray, Zig and Zag, and Dustin for a virtual performance from his London home.

"We wanted Harry Styles. You're only getting a minute-and-a-half! I didn't realise people from Mullingar had teeth,” Dustin said.

Dedicated fans of Niall's set the hashtag #RTERayShowRespectNiallHoran trending for several hours after they began tweeting Ray to express their upset over the remark.

Ray responded to the criticism on his podcast today, telling his wife Jenny Kelly: "I doubt that any of them are listening to this but if they are, firstly, Niall will tell them himself, it was pre-recorded. So weren't being rude to him live.

"We had very limited amount of time. And Niall, more than anybody, is up for the craic.

"He wanted to do The Den, he really did."

He continued: "That won’t make any difference to his fans because they’ll be a lot more upset than Niall ever will be.”

“He won’t give it a second thought, not a second thought."

Donations to comic relief are still open at rte.ie/comicrelief and the fund now stands at a total of over €5.5 million.

Online Editors