Comedian Al Porter made a brief return to the stage at The George bar in Dublin, in a rare public appearance since being embroiled in controversy over sexual misconduct allegations.

Comedian Al Porter made a brief return to the stage at The George bar in Dublin, in a rare public appearance since being embroiled in controversy over sexual misconduct allegations.

'He is entitled to a private life' - Al Porter makes brief return to the stage at The George bar in Dublin

In November of last year, the former Today FM presenter (24) resigned amid allegations he had been sexually inappropriate, and his episodes hosting Blind Date on TV3 were subsequently dropped. He was also replaced in his Christmas panto role.

Details of Porter's three-minute performance on Easter Monday began to circulate on social media yesterday. The George released a statement, saying that he was not booked in advance and was attending the venue in a personal capacity, agreeing to make some jokes after he was picked out at random in the 'Win, Lose or Drag' quiz event.

"Contrary to erroneous reports on social media, Al Porter was not booked to perform in the bar last night and was in attendance as a regular customer," they said. "He appeared briefly on the stage after his name was picked randomly out of a hat in one of the games involving audience participation organised by the entertainment act that had been booked. Our focus continues to be on ensuring that all our guests enjoy a great night out when they visit The George."

Porter also released a statement via his Pink Tie Productions, explaining he was enjoying "a rare private night out with friends". "It is very disappointing that even a rare private night out with friends can result in media attention and social media speculation," it says.

"Al takes these matters very seriously. He has not made any comment to media on this since November and continues to deal with it privately. "Al is entitled to a private life and was socialising with friends in The George, when he was nominated anonymously to take the stage. In the spirit of the event, he did so briefly, but did not perform any stand up. Al has not worked since taking time off last November to deal with allegations that were made.

"Al categorically denies criminal wrongdoing, and he has not been charged or contacted by Gardai."

Details of the jokes made and pictures of him at the event have been circulating in the media this morning.

Last month, he made his first public appearance since the controversy of his alleged behaviour began last year, cheering on his friend and fellow comedian David McSavage at a gig in the Olympia Theatre.

Online Editors