Hayley Atwell and Tom Burke to star in Ibsen’s Rosmersholm in West End

Hayley Atwell and Tom Burke will star in a new stage production of Henrik Ibsen’s play Rosmersholm, it has been announced.

The examination of a country in a state of political flux has been adapted by Duncan Macmillan and will be directed by Ian Rickson.

Burke, best known for his role in the BBC television adaptation of the Cormoran Strike novels by JK Rowling – published under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, will play John Rosmer.

Ian Rickson directs #TomBurke & #HayleyAtwell in the West End premiere of Duncan Macmillan’s startling new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s gripping and piercingly relevant #Rosmersholm.



Duke of York’s Theatre.@dukeofyorksLDN

From 24 April.

https://t.co/jcNuedGPvK pic.twitter.com/Yq4qTsiewa — Rosmersholm (@RosmersholmPlay) February 1, 2019

Atwell, best known for playing Peggy Carter in Captain America and Agent Carter, will play Rebecca West, with further casting to be announced soon.

The play will reunite Sonia Friedman Productions with former Royal Court artistic director Rickson after previous collaborations including Harold Pinter’s The Birthday Party, Old Times And Betrayal, and Jez Butterworth’s Jerusalem.

Rosmersholm will play at the Duke of York’s Theatre from April 24 to July 20, with an opening night on May 2.

It has also been announced that Clive Owen will return to the West End, starring alongside Lia Williams and Anna Gunn in Tennessee Williams’ play The Night Of The Iguana at the Noel Coward Theatre from July 6.

