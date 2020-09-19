| 12.7°C Dublin

Has your kid started speaking YouTube?

YouTube star Ryan Kaji Expand

You say tomato - but do your kids say "to-may-do?" If they've been glued to YouTube during lockdown, it's possible their pronunciation is drifting towards the mid-Atlantic. A new study has revealed an emerging "YouTube accent" among preteens, by which they adopt US intonations or slang as a result of watching online influencers holding forth in American twangs.

That's in the UK, but talk to any parent and they will tell you that the same is happening here. The survey of 3,000 childcare providers and teachers for Childare.co.uk reported that one in four primary school teachers are familiar with the aforementioned "YouTube accent". This underscores the degree to which video sharing platform has become part of the fabric of life for many kids.

Young people are picking up American pronunciations - stressing the "a" in mall for instance or saying "tooona" for tuna.