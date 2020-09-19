Has your kid started speaking YouTube?

You say tomato - but do your kids say "to-may-do?" If they've been glued to YouTube during lockdown, it's possible their pronunciation is drifting towards the mid-Atlantic. A new study has revealed an emerging "YouTube accent" among preteens, by which they adopt US intonations or slang as a result of watching online influencers holding forth in American twangs.

That's in the UK, but talk to any parent and they will tell you that the same is happening here. The survey of 3,000 childcare providers and teachers for Childare.co.uk reported that one in four primary school teachers are familiar with the aforementioned "YouTube accent". This underscores the degree to which video sharing platform has become part of the fabric of life for many kids.

Young people are picking up American pronunciations - stressing the "a" in mall for instance or saying "tooona" for tuna.

"For children, it could simply be because everyone is watching a particular trending YouTube influencer or group of influencers, or playing particular online interactive games, through word of mouth and a desire to fit in with their friends, that these people speak in a particular way," Jane Setter, author of Your Voice Speaks Volumes: It's Not What You Say, But How You Say It, told the Guardian newspaper this week.

"The kids are using the features of those speakers with other kids to show they 'belong' to that group."

This will carry a ring of déjà vu in Ireland, where it has been for decades fashionable to grumble about faux-American accents. The biggest criticism of Jedward on X Factor, for instance, was that their Dublin tones were front-loaded with Americanisms. As early as 2013, Jeffrey Kallen, the head of Linguistics and Phonetics at Trinity College Dublin, suggested that US English "is now the chosen accent of teenagers from all over the country".

"In many ways, this new accent is more American than the Americans themselves," he explained. "They have taken some features of US English and exaggerated them. They have adopted many parts of American influence, but it doesn't sound altogether American, not like in America."

Seven years on, American influencers like nine-year-old Ryan Kaji, who has his own YouTube channel, Ryan's World and make-up artist James Charles (21) have become hugely popular. And while those Americanised teenagers Kallen was talking about are now all in their 20s, a younger generation has emerged arguably even more hooked on YouTube and Instagram. Should we be worried?

"Language is always changing," says Stephen Lucek, a UCD academic investigating teen language in Dublin. "We don't know that we're seeing it until it's happened and up until the 20th century, we would talk about changes as occurring generationally or longer."

He points out that technological advancement has long driven language - as far back as the printing press. "Technology made it necessary to print books and spread ideas, but first the printers had to agree upon spellings, vocabulary and sentence structures," he says.

"Simply put, the printers were in the south of England and so southern England English became the language of printing. This, of course led to the elevation of this variety of English to a higher standard, one that lots of people still use as a metric today… So technology of some type has been a driving force in language change for over 500 years."

He agrees that there has been a perception for many years that American TV has had an impact on English as spoken in Ireland. What's different now is the sheer ubiquity of social media and YouTube.

"I don't think that the influence of American TV was an evenly distributed phenomenon through the 90s and 00s. Newer technologies are coming out incredibly fast, and with the democratisation of video through YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and the likes, young people in Ireland are becoming aware of so many more varieties of English that their parents or grandparents ever heard."

Some of what is happening, he suggests, is simply kids being kids. "Part of this is also the phenomenon that young people - particularly 13-18 - are constantly crafting their identity and a huge part of that identity comes through their language. Teenagers are more likely to try something new, to hear new voices, to try and incorporate new words and phrases into their own language."

It's also worth remembering that not all Americanisms are created equal. Some aren't even Americanisms at all. "A lot of the time, what people think are Americanisms aren't Americanisms. In one BBC article complaining about Americanisms in British English, only 20pc of the usages listed were originally American," says Galway-based Stan Carey, who blogs about language.

"Americanisms are often useful and widely popular - quotative 'like' being a good example, though it has its haters, too. But in general discussion about Americanisms, and about language change more broadly, people tend to focus on pet hates and peeves.

"Some people's accents are fairly stable over their lifetime, but mixed accents are more common now than they used to be - mostly because people move around much more, and most of that moving is from rural to urban areas. Because language is such an important part of our identity, personal and collective, there's a tendency to be bothered by what are seen as outside influences. And that resistance is often tied up with social and political feelings."

Exactly where this trend is headed is difficult to say. Perhaps kids will grow out of their Americanisms. One thing is for sure: the more adults gripe about the phenomenon, the more likely young people will embrace YouTube speak as part of their identity.

"I don't think there's any point in trying to get teenagers to do what you want them to do behaviourally," says Stephen Lucek.

"I'll say this, though, I talk to teenagers a lot for my work and very few of them try to sound like the social influencers who I had to look up because I have never heard of any of them.

"Social Media is just another input and young people will ultimately decide for themselves how they would like to speak. Their parents don't have to like it, but what else is new?"