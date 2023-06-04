Harry Styles to bring a new generation of fans to Slane Castle as the stage is set for his sell-out gig

Singer Harry Styles is going to "bring a new generation of fans to Slane,” according to Alex Conyngham, speaking ahead of next week's sell-out show at the iconic Meath music venue.

Tens of thousands of music fans are expected to converge on the castle site on Saturday June 10 when the singer takes the stage to bring his Love on Tour set to Ireland.

"I think he's going to bring a new generation of fans to Slane with the demographic he attracts," predicted Alex.

"Slane, certainly for my generation, was always seen as a rite of passage, and I'm looking forward to seeing a new set of fans enjoying the pilgrimage and magic that goes with a show at Slane."

Alex says his father Lord Henry Mountcharles who first brought music to the famous amphitheatre on the banks of the Boyne over 40 years ago, is looking forward to seeing the act which he championed to headline this year's show.

"The buck stops with Dad on who plays Slane, and I think he has picked one of the most exciting artists of our era," said Alex.

"He called it right because it was the fastest sell-out we ever had. We haven't had a gig since before Covid, so we are all really looking forward to the day.

"And it is not just about Harry Styles, there is a full day of music, there's plenty of Irish acts on the bill, it's important to support our own."

With building preparations under way, good weather is allowing plans to run smoothly, according to the whiskey entrepreneur who said: "We are obviously blessed with great weather going into the build which makes life easier for everyone on site. We are on schedule; stage building will start at the beginning of this week and the crew are all in good form. They love coming to Slane and there are people working on site that have been working on the Slane shows for decades. They always love coming back to Slane and it's nice to see them."

Lord Henry Mountcharle's son has praised the community of Slane for their support, adding: "The gigs just wouldn't happen without the support of the people of Slane, they have always been supportive of our endeavours, and of course the whiskey project where they supported the planning application for that.

With Alex and his family now living in the castle, the younger generation of Conynghams’ are getting to experience the magic that Alex fondly remembers.

"With us now living in the castle, my own kids are getting to experience the excitement. Although we were at the Metallica show, we weren't living in the building- at that stage, so it's another layer of excitement hearing the forklifts beeping and the stage crew outside and they get to see it happen from an empty field into a fully fledged stage where 80,000 people will be coming to next Saturday."

Alex says living in the castle "brings back lots of childhood memories" of concerts past.

"Well I can't describe it as normal, but it was normal to me,” he added.

"I can remember the early shows and the excitement I would feel and now I can see my own children doing the same and it's lovely to see that."

Alex describes the first time he realised the magic music can bring to the masses:

"I think the first time I really realised the power of live music was when I watched Freddie Mercury burst on to the stage just as the crowd were about to applaud Brian May as he finished his solo, at that that precise moment he broke out with the most amazing note and the whole crowd went wild. I was sitting on the grass in front of the castle and I realised that's the power of live music.”

Slane concert veterans and new attendees alike are in for an exciting day of music, he said.

"People who are having their first Slane experience are in for a real treat.”