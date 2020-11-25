Harry Styles among host of celebrities selling off items for cancer charity

Harry Styles, David Beckham and Simon Pegg are among a host of celebrities auctioning off items for a cancer charity.

Cahonas Scotland is selling off clothing worn by famous faces from film, TV, music and sport.

The money raised will go towards supporting the charity, which is dedicated to raising awareness of testicular cancer.

Items up for grabs include scarves from Styles, Beckham and Pegg.

Other stars selling off clothing include Benedict Cumberbatch, Graham Norton, Sir Rod Stewart and Roger Federer.

All of the personal items have been signed by the celebrities for the auction, which runs until November 29.

More than 2,400 men are diagnosed with testicular cancer every year – around six every day – but if caught early enough, the chances of curing the condition are as high as 98%.

Ritchie Marshall, Cahonas founder, came up with the idea for the auction to encourage men to “loosen up” and talk more openly about testicular cancer, something which he says can save lives.

He said: “I am truly amazed and so grateful for so many of the world’s best-loved and well-known celebrities to pledge their support to the Cahonas Celebrity Loosen Up Auction 2020.

“It shows just how seriously everybody takes the need to raise awareness of testicular cancer.

“Testicular cancer can have devastating effects for men and their families – but it doesn’t have to.”

Mr Marshall added: “We’ve already reached more than 100 million people with our message that early detection is the best defence against the disease, and the Celebrity Loosen Up Auction 2020 is yet another effective means of hammering home the importance of regular checks and raising more money for the cause.

“Thank you to all those who have donated to the auction, and I urge everybody to dig deep and help raise as much money for the cause as possible.”

For more information about the Loosen Up Auction, including how to donate, visit the Cahonas website at cahonasscotland.org/loosen-up-auction.

