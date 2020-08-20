Harry Potter studio tour welcomes back visitors

A Harry Potter studio tour has welcomed back visitors following a long period of closure.

The Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter has reduced its capacity, installed hand sanitising stations and introduced a one-way system.

The attraction gives visitors the chance to see Harry Potter sets, including the Great Hall of Hogwarts, and costumes and props that were used in the films are also on display.

Speaking as the venue reopened on Thursday Geoff Spooner, the Watford venue’s general manager, told the PA news agency: “Other than wearing a face covering, the thing that most visitors are going to notice… is that there’s just far less visitors in the tour itself.

“That means that the people who are coming today and going forwards get really exclusive access to all of our sets, props and, of course our fantastic, knowledgeable staff.”

Tour guide Rhian Williams said: “It is really good to be back actually, having the visitors back, it sort of brings it all back to life.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

“It is nice to be back in a routine as well.”

Hayley Caddy, who visited the venue, said it was good to be able to visit and it felt quiet.

“You weren’t ever really that close to anybody,” she said.

PA Media