Harry and Meghan’s wedding the toast of Tatler

The royal weddings of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have won Tatler party awards.

The star-studded marriage of Harry and Meghan was named wedding of the year by the society magazine, which singled out the hosting by James Corden, DJing by Idris Elba, dancing by George Clooney and a performance by Sir Elton John as the reasons why.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was named best person to sit next to in the awards, with the magazine saying: “It was the hottest ticket of the season, and the hottest seat was next to Meghan’s poised, free-spirited mother.

The Duchess of Sussex’s mother Doria Ragland, seated on her own at the royal wedding (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“She stole our hearts at the royal wedding – and she’s quite a dancer, too.”

The more recent nuptials of Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie were recognised for their best party bag gift, with Tatler impressed by the trainers handed out to guests at their festival-themed party at Windsor the day after their ceremony.

Princess Eugenie and her new husband Jack Brooksbank kiss outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding (Victoria Jones/PA)

David and Victoria Beckham were named most talked-about party couple for their ubiquity on the circuit in 2018, most notably on the cover of Vogue to mark a decade of Victoria’s fashion house, and in the pews at the royal wedding in May.

David and Victoria Beckham arriving at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kylie Minogue’s 50th birthday party at Chiltern Firehouse was named best restaurant takeover, while the Prince Of Wales’s 70th party at Buckingham Palace, due to be held on November 14, won the lifetime achievement award.

Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary party in New York’s Central Park, which was attended by Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton and Robert De Niro, was named best international.

