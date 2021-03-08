Harry and Meghan should be free to talk about situation, says Naga Munchetty

Naga Munchetty has said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be “free to talk about their situation” following the broadcast of their candid television interview.

The broadcaster told the BBC’s Morning Live the revelations made during their discussion with Oprah Winfrey will be a talking point for “days on end”.

She said she wishes the couple “luck”.

Harry and Meghan during their TV interview (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)

Harry and Meghan during their TV interview (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions/PA)

Discussing the interview, she said: “I think if people feel they need to speak up about their situation, all power to them and I think the scrutiny around them, you have to just, in any of those situations, you have to just be aware of what’s important.

“It is your family and obviously what they have made clear is they want to protect their family and protect their mental health and wellbeing.

“I wish them all the luck.”

Harry and Meghan criticised the royal family during their interview as they discussed their experiences of racism and living in the public eye.

Munchetty added: “It is going to get a lot of interest. I mean, it is what everyone’s talking about all morning and will be talking about for days on end.”

The BBC Breakfast host also discussed her upcoming Panorama programme Let’s Talk About Race.

She said she spoke to two black fathers while making the documentary.

Broadcaster Naga Munchetty has wished Harry and Meghan 'all the luck' (Ian West/PA)

Broadcaster Naga Munchetty has wished Harry and Meghan 'all the luck' (Ian West/PA)

“Both of them had to tell their children, their sons, you need to be small, you need to be less loud, you need to think about how you’re perceived,” she said.

“Don’t walk around in a group because you will be seen as a gang, don’t give the police any excuse to stop and search you, don’t bring your true self to work because you will always be seen as loud and as aggressive.”

She added: “Having that conversation with a child when they are nine, can you imagine that? Telling you child not to bring their true self to school?

“That shocked me.”

Munchetty said conversations about race can often be “uncomfortable” but people should feel they are able to express themselves on the topic.

Let’s Talk About Race airs on BBC One at 7pm on Monday.

