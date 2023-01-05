Harry and Meghan accused by ‘deeply upset’ granddaughter of Nelson Mandela of profiting off his legacy

The granddaughter of Nelson Mandela has criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for using the former South African president’s name to pull in Netflix audiences for their latest documentary.

In an interview with The Australian, social activist and writer Ndileka Mandela said she admired Harry and Meghan for having the courage to break away from the British royal family but was left “deeply upset” by them using the South African leader’s legacy to fund their life in California, adding: “It’s deeply upsetting and tedious.”

Speaking from Johannesburg about the couple’s seven-part documentary Live To Lead – released on New Year’s Eve and inspired by the anti-apartheid campaigner – she said Harry needed to follow his own script.

“Harry needs to be authentic and stick to his own story, what relevance does grandad’s life have with his?” she asked.

“I don’t believe he nor Meghan have ever properly met Grandad, maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw in people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting.

“I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation has supported the initiative but people have stolen Grandfather’s quotes for years and have used his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different from them.

“I admire Harry for having the confidence to break away from an institution as iconic as the royal family. Grandad rebelled against an arranged marriage to find his own path in life. But it comes at a price, you have to then fund your own life. I’ve made peace with people using Grandad’s name but it’s still deeply upsetting and tedious every time it happens.”

During a visit in 2015, Harry told the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory: “I was fortunate enough to meet Madiba [a term of affection for Nelson Mandela] a number of years ago and I have treasured that memory.”

Last July, he revealed he has a picture of his mother Diana with Mandela on his wall as he paid tribute to the leader on Nelson Mandela Day.

