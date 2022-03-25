Hans Zimmer pauses O2 show to pay tribute to Ukrainian pianist playing his song

Hans Zimmer pauses show to pay tribute to Ukrainian pianist playing his song (James Manning/PA)

Hans Zimmer paused his live show at London’s O2 Arena to show a video of a Ukrainian pianist playing one of his songs.

The Oscar-nominated composer told audiences he wanted to highlight the song which was “being played under different circumstances”.

He proceeded to show an Instagram video of a man named Alex, playing the piece on piano in Lviv, in western Ukraine, while the sounds of air-raid sirens can be heard in the background.

“Usually this is when we play the final song, which is Time, but first I wanted to play you another version of Time, which is being played under different circumstances,” Zimmer said, according to Classic FM.

“How lucky are we that we can listen to this piece of music without sirens, and without bombs.

“Our hearts are with you and with your people.”

The powerful footage was captured by National Geographic Photographer John Stanmeyer, who posted it online.

“When bomb sirens began, police asked everyone to move inside the railway station,” Stanmeyer captioned the video.

“Alex @alexpian_official wouldn’t stop, playing his piano louder against the air raid warning.

“His friend joined with the most calming pink nails. A simple, overwhelming one-minute passion against fear, against war.”

Zimmer previously paid tribute to the “real wonder women” in his orchestra who fled Ukraine and joined him for his tour in London.

Members of the Odessa Opera Orchestra who joined him onstage were met by a standing ovation from the audience.

Half of the orchestra still remains in Ukraine so the players currently on the tour are being supported by fellow musicians from all over Europe who will be temporarily filling the gaps in the ensemble.