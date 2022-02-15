Hannah Waddingham reveals how her last Valentine’s Day ended badly

Hannah Waddingham has revealed that last year’s Valentine’s Day ended with her throwing up out of a car after drinking too much gin and tonic.

The star of award-winning comedy Ted Lasso said she was hoping to have a “low key” evening in 2022 so as to not repeat her embarrassment.

She appears alongside Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein in the heart-warming comedy on Apple TV+, in which an American football coach is hired to manage British soccer team AFC Richmond.

Speaking on the Ellen DeGeneres show about her Valentine’s exploits, Waddingham said: “Last year was particularly hilarious because Jason Sudeikis’ assistant, Chip…he’s going to kill me for telling this.

“He was like ‘well we’re both single, why don’t we stay in the make-up truck and get absolutely hammered?’

“So we got on the gin and tonics and it was the most horrific alcohol-ed night of my life, that ended with me throwing up out of a car.”

She added that the pair had been drinking together for 30-45 minutes and that “a good lot of gin went down the neck with just a gentle suggestion of tonic.”

“I had had Covid over Christmas and it was the first bit of alcohol that had gone into my system and I think my system went into shock,” she said.

She added: “I’m hoping to have a really low-key one this year. I’m going to be in a dark room not embarrassing myself.”