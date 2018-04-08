Hamilton aims for record-breaking Olivier Awards night with 13 nominations

West End production Hamilton could be set for a record-breaking night at this Sunday’s Olivier Awards.

The hip hop musical, which tells the story of American founding founder Alexander Hamilton, is up for 13 awards, breaking the previous record of 11 set by both Harry Potter And The Cursed Child and Hairspray.

The show’s nominations include Giles Terera, who is nominated in the best actor in a musical category for his portrayal of Aaron Burr. Rehearsing with these folk for @OlivierAwards #hamfam pic.twitter.com/ERpjzqo2G6 — Giles Terera (@GilesTerera) April 5, 2018 He will compete against his castmate, Jamael Westman, who is nominated for his depiction of the title character.

Three of the four best supporting actor in a musical nominations also went to the show, with plaudits for stars Michael Jibson, Jason Pennycooke and Cleve September. Elsewhere, Hollywood stars Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield and Imelda Staunton have also been recognised.

Hard hats compulsory at the GET IN! #OlivierAwards pic.twitter.com/v3DPNo84EX — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) April 6, 2018 Cranston, who is nominated for his role in Network, will compete against Garfield for Angels In America, Andrew Scott for Hamlet and Paddy Considine for The Ferryman in the best actor category. Staunton is nominated for the best actress and best actress in a musical categories for Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? and Follies respectively.

Catherine Tate will host the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday April 8.

Press Association