Hailey Bieber: I married Justin ‘insanely young’

Hailey Bieber has admitted she was “insanely young” when she married husband Justin aged 21.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018 but they exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina at the end of September 2019.

The model, who has worked with Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, told Elle USA they had been ready to marry having both grown up in the public eye.

Hailey, now 24, is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin, while Justin, 27, was discovered as a singer online aged 13.

Speaking to the magazine, she said: “I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young.

“And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, (it’s different).

“We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted.”

Expand Close Justin Bieber (Dominic Lipinski/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Justin Bieber (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She said Justin had been “at a stage of his life where he could make decisions like, ‘I’m done with girls, and I’m done with fooling around, and I’m done with partying’.

“We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future.

“We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

Speaking about their life together in lockdown, she said: “I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time. Do we have little fights and stuff that we have to work through sometimes? Yeah, of course, but it really doesn’t ever feel like work, because I love him so much. I see forever with him.”

PA Media