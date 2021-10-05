Greg Wise discusses finally getting to play Bond in upcoming Strictly dance

Greg Wise discussed how he will finally get to play James Bond for “one night only” on this Saturday’s show of Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor, 55, revealed that earlier in his career he met with the producers of the 007 franchise, which sparked rumours he was taking over the role.

Wise will perform the paso doble to the James Bond theme tune with his dance partner Karen Hauer for the dance competition’s Movie Week.

The actor will perform to the James Bond theme tune (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

The actor will perform to the James Bond theme tune (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

He told Rylan Clark-Neal on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two: “When I was 28 and I was doing a film where I had a big moustache, I met the producers for Bond.

“And about two weeks later, these are the days of faxes, I got a fax from a journalist at the Sunday Times saying ‘Mr wise, I understand you’re training with the special forces for your upcoming role as James Bond’.”

Clark-Neal asked where he had actually been, to which Wise jokingly replied: “I was probably in Loughborough.”

The host said: “But now you’re finally getting to do it”, with Wise adding: “For one night only, which is the best way to be Bond I think.”

The actor also admitted he had been keen to perform this exact number from the outset, adding: “I think months ago I suggested to the producers ‘If I’m allowed, can I do a paso doble to the Bond theme?’ and they said yeah.”

Last Saturday, Wise performed a disco number to If You Could Read My Mind by Ultra Nate, Amber and Jocelyn Enriquez for his couple’s choice dance in celebration of his late sister Clare.

His couple's choice dance was in celebration of his late sister (Guy Levy/BBC)

His couple's choice dance was in celebration of his late sister (Guy Levy/BBC)

Next Saturday’s show the remaining 14 couples will perform movie-themed routines.

McFly star Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden will make their Strictly return with a jive to Johnny B Goode from Back To The Future after testing positive for coronavirus.

The pair were not able to practise together for 10 days due to self-isolating and Fletcher missed McFly’s tour performance on Sunday night.

Top scorers from last week, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington, will dance the American smooth to I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston from The Bodyguard, and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will take to the floor for a paso doble to He’s A Pirate from Pirates Of The Caribbean.

Avatar, James Bond, Shrek... there really is something for everyone this Movie Week! 🎥 https://t.co/Ir8sNaOS1H #Strictly pic.twitter.com/cikIILLYX6 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 5, 2021

EastEnders star Nina Wadia and professional dancer Neil Jones were the first couple to leave the competition after they lost a dance-off against Hollyoaks actress Katie McGlynn and her partner Gorka Marquez on Sunday night’s show.

McGlynn also told Clark-Neal on It Takes Two: “I feel just so humbled and grateful that we’re still here.

“I think the competition was so fierce, everybody was incredible. So it was anyone’s guess who was going to be in the bottom two.”

She will perform an American Smooth to the track Cruella De Vil from the classic Disney film with Gorka Marquez on Saturday.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday at 6.45pm.