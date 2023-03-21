| 9.9°C Dublin

Great Expectations? The best and worst adaptations of the Dickens classic

Since the butchered 1934 Hollywood version, the 1861 novel has been a regular on both the big and small screen. Here are some of the most notable productions

Alec Guinness as Herbert, John Mills as Pip and Finlay Currie as Magwitch in Great Expectations (1946) Expand
Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella in the latest version of Great Expectations. Photo by Miya Mizuno Expand
Gwyneth Paltrow as Estella in the 1998 version of Great Expectations, set in Florida. Photo by Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty Images Expand

Paul Whitington

Next Sunday night the BBC will launch a major new six-part adaptation of Great Expectations. Adapted by Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders fame, boasting high production values and an impressive cast (Olivia Colman plays jilted crazy Miss Havisham), this is a prestige drama worth getting excited about. Or rather it would be, if it hadn’t been adapted so many times before.

With the exception of A Christmas Carol, Great Expectations is the most heavily recycled Dickens story of them all: by my estimate there have been at least 20 films and TV series based on the 1861 novel, not to mention numerous stage shows, all of them making Miss Havisham and her tattered wedding dress the climactic centrepiece.

