Great Expectations? The best and worst adaptations of the Dickens classic

Next Sunday night the BBC will launch a major new six-part adaptation of Great Expectations. Adapted by Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders fame, boasting high production values and an impressive cast (Olivia Colman plays jilted crazy Miss Havisham), this is a prestige drama worth getting excited about. Or rather it would be, if it hadn’t been adapted so many times before.

With the exception of A Christmas Carol, Great Expectations is the most heavily recycled Dickens story of them all: by my estimate there have been at least 20 films and TV series based on the 1861 novel, not to mention numerous stage shows, all of them making Miss Havisham and her tattered wedding dress the climactic centrepiece.

In fairness, the story of Pip and his eventful journey from rags to riches is uniquely suited to visual dramatisation: Dickens originally published it in weekly instalments, and there are any number of all-action set pieces, from Magwitch’s appearance in the graveyard to that frantic boat chase across the Thames Estuary.

How well Knight’s new show will handle all of that remains to be seen, but I’m sure we can rely on Colman to give it the kitchen sink as the unhinged Ms H. Will it compare favourably to previous versions? It might at least be different: hilariously, the anti-woke brigade in the Daily Mail and Telegraph are up in arms about what they describe as the rewriting of Dickens to include anti-British Empire sentiments. According to the Daily Telegraph, at one point in the show the convict Magwitch describes the empire as having been “built on the lies of privileged white men”.

Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella in the latest version of Great Expectations.

Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella in the latest version of Great Expectations.

And while I don’t recall anyone saying anything like that in Dickens’ novel, the writer was not a fan of empire, and this does sound a fair enough historical assessment. Here, meanwhile, are some of the best and worst of the big and small screen Great Expectations with which the new version will inevitably be compared.

Early adaptation, 1934

In 1930s Hollywood, when studios were pumping out cheap and cheerful movies like hot cakes, teams of writers adapted every book they could get their hands on. Bad news in this case for Dickens, who would surely have been horrified to witness the spectacle of actors with twanging American accents merrily butcher one of his favourite novels. Pip was a wimp, Estella a drip and Miss Havisham a dotty eccentric rather than the unhinged and vengeful loon we’ve grown to expect. Rarely seen these days.

David Lean movie, 1946

The gold standard of Dickens adaptations, David Lean’s British film brilliantly captured the essence of Great Expectations in all its gothic splendour. John Mills is Pip Pirrip, an orphaned blacksmith’s apprentice who comes into a fortune thanks to a mysterious benefactor. Valerie Hobson is the icy beauty Estella, whom Pip has the misfortune to fall in love with, Martita Hunt the morbid Ms Havisham, and Finlay Currie is superb as Magwitch, the convict with the heart of gold. A special film, brimming with soul, it has not been bettered, and probably never will be.

First BBC TV series, 1967

This sturdy ten-part BBC serialisation was adapted by Irish playwright Hugh Leonard and heavily influenced in its staging by the Lean film. The tone was dark, funereal even, emphasised by an opening sequence of howling winds, a wintry landscape and a corpse hanging from a tree. Young Pip (Christopher Guard) is suitably terrified when confronted by escaped convict Magwitch (John Tate) in a lonely graveyard, but will later have cause to revise his opinion of him. It’s available on DVD, and while the production values are of their time, there are some wonderful old actors on display, from Francesca Annis as Estella to Peter Vaughan as Mr Jaggers.

Joseph Hardy movie, 1974

Mawkish and sentimental was the general verdict on this 1974 film version starring Michael York as Pip. In an unusual move, Sarah Miles played both the young and mature Estella, and the film’s director Joseph Hardy expressed the hope that people wouldn’t feel the need to compare it to David Lean’s production. “He need not have worried,” wrote critic Brian McFarlane some years later, as “no one would have spoken of them in the same breath.” It was panned by all and sundry, with the Listener magazine saying that “everything is wrong about it with a sort of dedicated, inspired wrongness that, in itself, is breathtaking”. But there was some praise for Margaret Leighton’s portrayal of Miss Havisham, and “the perverse pleasure she takes in watching Estella humiliate Pip”.

Joan Hickson as Miss H, 1981

Exhaustive in its attention to detail and respect for the source material, this lavish 12-part BBC production played it with a resolutely straight bat. Overly digressive at times, a little stiff in its staging, it nevertheless contains some fine performances, particularly from Sarah Jane Varley and a 12-year-old Patsy Kensit as the mature and young Estellas respectively. The British TV actor Stratford Johns was a memorable Magwitch, and Joan Hickson’s crazed and muttering Miss Havisham is considered by some to be the definitive characterisation.

Gwyneth Paltrow as Estella in the 1998 version of Great Expectations, set in Florida.

Twitter

Email

Gwyneth Paltrow as Estella in the 1998 version of Great Expectations, set in Florida.

Alfonso Cuarón movie set in Florida, 1998

Alfonso Cuarón and writer Mitch Glazer get ten out of ten for bravery for setting Dickens’ story in contemporary Florida, and though much derided in the media, this 1998 film actually started out very strongly. Ethan Hawke played Pip, well ‘Finn’ actually, an orphan boy who falls in love with the icy beauty Estella (Gwyneth Paltrow) while working for her aunt, Nora Dinsmoor (Anne Bancroft), the richest woman in Florida. Robert De Niro played Arthur Lustig, the Magwitch character, an escaped convict whom Finn offered help to as a child. It all got a bit slushy and vacuous after a while, and Dickens’ social themes got a little lost. In a staggering piece of stupidity, a novelisation of the film was released, presumably aimed at those incapable of reading the actual Great Expectations.

South Park episode, 2000

While Matt Stone and Trey Parker have admitted this is “probably one of the least popular episodes of South Park,” and that “most people pretty much hated it”. I think the Pip episode was a noble attempt to connect the popular cultures of the mid-19th century and modern day. Malcolm McDowell, identifying himself simply as “a British person”, narrated the story of Pip, the doughty and not very likeable orphan who goes to London after being rejected by Estella and learns how to become a gentleman. This version’s Miss Havisham spits actual acid, but our story ends well for all concerned, except Pip, it seems. According to the narrator, our hero “died of Hepatitis B”. Oh dear.

Gothic BBC adaptation, 2011

It’s only been a decade or so since the last BBC Great Expectations adaptation, and most of the chatter around this one was about the casting of Gillian Anderson as Miss Havisham. Too young, too beautiful, too cougarish was the general consensus, but in fact I thought she was very good as the jilted spinster eaten up by her own bitterness. And it should be pointed out that, at 43, she was actually older than the character depicted in the novel, whom Dickens described as “scarcely 40”. Ray Winstone played a salty East End version of Magwitch, and overall this three-part series was very enjoyable, commendably gothic.

Mike Newell movie, 2012

Another glamourpuss Havisham in this 2012 movie directed by Mike Newell, though in fact Helena Bonham Carter brought a wraith-like creepiness to the role. Jeremy Irvine was Pip, and the late Robbie Coltrane gave a lovely turn as Mr Jaggers, the swaggering London lawyer who turns up at Joe Gargery’s forge to tell Pip that he has “great expectations”. And Ralph Fiennes was by turns terrifying and touching as Magwitch, a transported convict, and the story’s real hero perhaps. So not a bad effort, overall.

The first episode of the new six-part ‘Great Expectations’ will be shown at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday, March 26