Great British Bake Off praised as ‘a little slice of normality’ by viewers

Fans have praised The Great British Bake Off for offering “a little slice of normality” in the current climate.
The Channel 4 show returned on Tuesday with 12 new amateur bakers facing three increasingly difficult cake-themed challenges.
Little Britain star Matt Lucas also made his debut as co-host alongside Noel Fielding, replacing Sandi Toksvig in the famous Bake Off tent.
He kicked off the series with a skit mimicking Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus briefings.
Fans were quick to celebrate the show’s return to TV screens.
Iâm SO delighted Bake Off is back. Itâs like a little slice of normality at the moment (& yes, I am choosing to ignore todayâs actual news for a show about cake like a proper adult). #GBBO #adulting— Kate McNaboe (@KateMcNaboe) September 22, 2020
In the last 6 months Iâve not laughed as much as I did tonight. Whoever put this episode of #GBBO together deserves a bonus because Iâve not felt so much joy as I did watching tonight. I was crying with laughter at those #showstoppers #GBBO #BakeOff pic.twitter.com/floHuj6K0c— Luna (@LunaRoseHD) September 22, 2020
That might just be the single best episode of bake off ever. Britain - we needed that. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/zsotfoCCOS— Alan Gault (@gaulty86) September 22, 2020
Lucas’ sketch, in which he donned a blonde wig and delivered a speech in front of Union Jack flags, also won praise.
LOVING Matt Lucas on Bake Off 😂😂 #GBBO— Sarah (@taylor789_sarah) September 22, 2020
I didn't think #BakeOff could get any better than it has been for the last 10 years but @RealMattLucas has made 10x more wonderful 🧁â¤— Leah Gow (@leah_gow) September 22, 2020
@RealMattLucas you legend! Your opening skit was exactly what I needed after a stressful day! #BakeOff— Lucy Benton (@LucyBentonUK) September 22, 2020
The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4.
