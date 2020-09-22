Great British Bake Off praised as ‘a little slice of normality’ by viewers

| 11.2°C Dublin
Fans have praised The Great British Bake Off for offering “a little slice of normality” in the current climate.
The Channel 4 show returned on Tuesday with 12 new amateur bakers facing three increasingly difficult cake-themed challenges.
Little Britain star Matt Lucas also made his debut as co-host alongside Noel Fielding, replacing Sandi Toksvig in the famous Bake Off tent.
He kicked off the series with a skit mimicking Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus briefings.
Fans were quick to celebrate the show’s return to TV screens.
Iâm SO delighted Bake Off is back. Itâs like a little slice of normality at the moment (& yes, I am choosing to ignore todayâs actual news for a show about cake like a proper adult). #GBBO #adulting— Kate McNaboe (@KateMcNaboe) September 22, 2020
In the last 6 months Iâve not laughed as much as I did tonight. Whoever put this episode of #GBBO together deserves a bonus because Iâve not felt so much joy as I did watching tonight. I was crying with laughter at those #showstoppers #GBBO #BakeOff pic.twitter.com/floHuj6K0c— Luna (@LunaRoseHD) September 22, 2020
That might just be the single best episode of bake off ever. Britain - we needed that. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/zsotfoCCOS— Alan Gault (@gaulty86) September 22, 2020
Lucas’ sketch, in which he donned a blonde wig and delivered a speech in front of Union Jack flags, also won praise.
LOVING Matt Lucas on Bake Off 😂😂 #GBBO— Sarah (@taylor789_sarah) September 22, 2020
I didn't think #BakeOff could get any better than it has been for the last 10 years but @RealMattLucas has made 10x more wonderful 🧁â¤— Leah Gow (@leah_gow) September 22, 2020
@RealMattLucas you legend! Your opening skit was exactly what I needed after a stressful day! #BakeOff— Lucy Benton (@LucyBentonUK) September 22, 2020
The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4.
